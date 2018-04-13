SAS gives priority to PV power generation projects in 2018

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) focuses growth in 2018 business operation on investment in PV power generation projects and will not expand solar wafer production capacity this year, company president Doris Hsu said at an April 12 investors conference.

Although SAS is technologically competitive in the poly-Si wafer, cell and module segments, product prices have dropped to unreasonable levels, Hsu said.

As a result, SAS and Taiwan-based fellow makers will find it difficult to report operating profits in the near term, Hsu noted. But SAS has seen handsome return on non-operating investment (50.84% stake ratio) in semiconductor wafer maker GlobalWafers and thereby has accumulated capital surplus to NT$24.2 billion (US$829 million), she indicated.

SAS plans to use funds on hand to invest in constructing PV power stations and rooftop systems, operating them for 2-3 years before selling them to recoup investment, Hsu said. Specifically for investment in PV power generation in Taiwan, SAS has established a joint venture, Cathay Sunrise, with Cathay Life Insurance with a stake ratio of 30% and a wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise PV World.

So far, SAS has invested in PV power stations totaling 17MWp and rooftop PV systems totaling 29MWp in Taiwan, and PV power plants totaling 50MWp in the Philippines. SAS aims to add total installation of 50-100MWp in Taiwan and abroad in 2018.

SAS' subsidiaries produce solar cells and PV modules. Energy conversion rates for PERC mono-Si and poly-Si cells have reach 21.9% and 19.8% respectively and are aimed to rise to 22.2% and 20.1% respectively in fourth-quarter 2019.

A PV module made of 60 PERC mono-Si solar cells has power output of 310W and one made of 60 PERC poly-Si solar cells produces 300W.

SAS president Doris Hsu

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2018