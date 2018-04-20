AMD releases new-generation Ryzen CPUs

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

AMD has announced the global availability of its second-generation Ryzen desktop processors, starting with four models optimized for gamers, creators, and hardware enthusiasts: Ryzen 7 2700X, Ryzen 7 2700, Ryzen 5 2600X, and Ryzen 5 2600 processors.

Using a 12nm process technology, these Ryzen processors can offer up to 15% higher gaming performance than first-generation Ryzen processors, while delivering multiprocessing performance to a mainstream desktop PC, and enhanced capabilities including Precision Boost 2 and Extended Frequency Range 2 (XFR 2), a Wraith Cooler cooling module, unlocked performance accessed with the new Ryzen Master Utility, and more.

Building on the original Zen architecture, the second-generation Ryzen processors combine the improved Zen+ core with other major performance, feature, and platform advancements.

The new Zen+ core increases IPC and reduces both cache and memory latencies compared to the previous-generation Ryzen processors. AMD's SenseMI technology is updated with Precision Boost 2, which enables the new Ryzen processors to intelligently analyze the workload and computing environment and contributes in delivering multiprocessing performance in their classes.

Higher effective clock speeds on all the new Ryzen processor cores also improve the performance of Ryzen processors in applications including gaming, creativity and productivity.

The entire line of second-generation Ryzen processors includes an AMD Wraith Cooler inside the retail box. The flagship AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU includes the new Wraith Prism cooler featuring premium thermal performance, an upgraded fan profile, and enhanced lighting capabilities with per-RGB controls.

Optimized for the new Ryzen processors, AMD X470 chipset is available on Socket AM4 motherboards now. In addition to enhanced memory compatibility and overclocking capability, these new motherboards come with a free download of the new AMD StoreMI technology software, which combines the speed of an SSD and the capacity of a traditional spinning hard disk into a single easy-to-manage drive for faster, smarter, and easier storage.

Compatible with all current AM4 processors, the new X470 motherboards augment the existing 300-series motherboards, which are also compatible with the new second-generation Ryzen processors with a firmware (BIOS) update. Many in-market motherboards already come with the updated BIOS, indicated by a Ryzen Desktop 2000 Ready label on the package.

AMD second-generation Ryzen processor: Specifications Model Core Thread Clock speed, max/base Cache TDP Cooler Price Ryzen 7 2700X 8 16 4.3/3.7GHz 20MB 105W Wraith Prism (LED) US$329 Ryzen 7 2700 8 16 4.1/3.2GHz 20MB 65W Wraith Spire (LED) US$299 Ryzen 5 2600X 6 12 4.2/3.6GHz 19MB 95W Wraith Spire US$229 Ryzen 5 2600 6 12 3.9/3.4GHz 19MB 65W Wraith Stealth US$199

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2018

AMD second-generation Ryzen CPUs

Photo: Company