AMD new processors put pricing pressure on Intel

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

The upcoming availability of AMD's second-generation Ryzen processors, built using Globalfoundries' 12nm process technology, will be priced between US$199-329, which will likely put pressure on Intel to cut prices of its eighth-generation Core desktop processors.

AMD's new processors include the high-end eight-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 2700X (US$329) and 2700 (US$299) and mid-range 6-core 12-thread Ryzen 5 2600X (US$229) and 2600 (US$199), all coming with AMD's Wraith CPU cooling fan.

Meanwhile, motherboard players will begin releasing motherboards featuring the latest X470 chipsets, supporting AM4 socket. The existing 300 series motherboards will also be able to support the new Ryzen processors with a BIOS update.

The new Ryzen processors will begin selling on April 19.

