Taiwan solar cell makers reducing reliance on China module makers
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Wednesday 18 April 2018

Taiwan-based solar cell makers have reduced the proportions of contract manufacturing orders from China-based PV module firms to 30-50% from about 70% previously, according to industry sources.

Quotes for orders from China module makers have been below reasonable levels for a while, prompting Taiwan solar cell makers to turn to the domestic market, which looks promising amid government policy support for PV power use, the sources explained.

Prices for high-efficiency poly-Si solar cells have slightly risen but many Taiwan-based makers have declined orders from China-based module makers because the prices they offer are still below reasonable levels, the sources noted, adding there has been tight supply of such solar cells.

