Caswell lists on Taiwan OTC stock market

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based network security equipment supplier Caswell, an affiliate of the Foxconn Group, started trading on Taiwan's over-the-counter (OTC) stock market on April 16 at a price of NT$101 (US$3.42).

Caswell mainly focuses on designing, manufacturing and selling high-end industrial-level network and communication-related server and cable module products.

Caswell announced record consolidated revenues of NT$390 million for March, up 54.9% on month and 14.7% on year, and its first-quarter consolidated sales came to NT$952 million, up 9.8% on year.

In 2017, Caswell obtained orders for software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) solutions from a US-based client and has also recently entered the supply chains of the first-tier telecom carriers in the US and Japan. Thanks to growing demand for its SD-WAN products, the company saw 20% of its revenues from the product line in the first quarter of 2018.