Network security specialist CASwell upbeat about 2022 sales

Taiwan-based CASwell, dedicated to network security and management solutions, expects its business to improve in the fourth quarter of 2021, and maintain its momentum in 2022 despite impacts of components shortage and global logistics disruptions, according to company president TF Hung.

Hung said the company's revenues from shipments of network security and management solutions declined 6% on year in the first three quarters of 2021, sales of software-defined wire area network devices slipped 29%, and deliveries of integrated communication systems to telecom operators plunged 52% due to suspension of infrastructure projects at clients.

But Hung noted that its business performance is picking up in the fourth quarter after hitting the bottom in the third quarter, as it has sent more than 10 sample OT (operating technology) security solutions to clients for validations and another five solutions for telecom and software-defined wide area network applications are under test runs. This will enable CASwell to regain revenue growth in 2022, he added.

Hung said component shortage and rising shipping costs will remain the largest challenge to the company's operations in 2022, but countries rapidly resuming 5G infrastructure construction projects and continuous growth in demand for OT security solutions for automotive, semiconductor and automation applications will drive up its revenues for next year.

Hung stressed that CASwell will move to deepen its cooperation with Google Cloud in developing new business models covering cloud, network and information security services to secure stable growth momentum in the longer term.