中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 7, 2021
    21:33
    mostly clear
    17°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Avalue Japan
    Sponsored
    Adata expects DRAM demand to pick up in 1Q22
    1h 34min ago
    Samsung eyeing orders from TSMC customers
    1h 34min ago
    Taiwan MCU suppliers to generate revenue increases in 1Q22
    1h 34min ago
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Network security specialist CASwell upbeat about 2022 sales

    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    CASwell. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based CASwell, dedicated to network security and management solutions, expects its business to improve in the fourth quarter of 2021, and maintain its momentum in 2022 despite impacts of components shortage and global logistics disruptions, according to company president TF Hung.

    Hung said the company's revenues from shipments of network security and management solutions declined 6% on year in the first three quarters of 2021, sales of software-defined wire area network devices slipped 29%, and deliveries of integrated communication systems to telecom operators plunged 52% due to suspension of infrastructure projects at clients.

    But Hung noted that its business performance is picking up in the fourth quarter after hitting the bottom in the third quarter, as it has sent more than 10 sample OT (operating technology) security solutions to clients for validations and another five solutions for telecom and software-defined wide area network applications are under test runs. This will enable CASwell to regain revenue growth in 2022, he added.

    Hung said component shortage and rising shipping costs will remain the largest challenge to the company's operations in 2022, but countries rapidly resuming 5G infrastructure construction projects and continuous growth in demand for OT security solutions for automotive, semiconductor and automation applications will drive up its revenues for next year.

    Hung stressed that CASwell will move to deepen its cooperation with Google Cloud in developing new business models covering cloud, network and information security services to secure stable growth momentum in the longer term.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Telecom service, infrastructure Wireless networking
    Tags
    5G automation automotive Cloud Google infrastructure sales
    Related stories
    Apr 17, 2018
    Caswell lists on Taiwan OTC stock market
    Mar 21, 2018
    CASwell hits record revenues in 2017, but profits drop
    Related topics
    Trends in industrial computing
    5G
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Internet trends
    Heraeus
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 7, 09:22
    Intel collaborates with global ecosystem partners to push into smart healthcare business
    Friday 3 December 2021
    Impact of e-commerce, smart manufacturing on fashion industry
    Friday 3 December 2021
    Enter the next phase of networking at a steady pace
    Friday 19 November 2021
    Digitalizing textile supply chain
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2021