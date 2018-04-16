Taiwan renewable energy generation in 2017 down 2.16% on year

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

In Taiwan, 12.474 billion kWh of renewable energy was generated in 2017, decreasing 2.16% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

However, PV power hiked 49.47% to 1.692 billion kWh last year, while onshore and offshore wind power grew 17.16% to 1.707 kWh. Hydraulic power reached 5.432 billion kWh, down 17.22% due to lower-than-average rainfall.

Power generated by wastes reached 3.460 billion kWh, up 1.85%, while biomass-generated power reached 184 million kWh, down 8.91%.

A total of 1.203 billion GWp for new PV power stations and rooftop systems was approved in 2017, hiking 149.4% on year, and PV power generation is expected to increase sharply in 2018, MOEA said.