Green energy
Taiwan renewable energy generation in 2017 down 2.16% on year
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Monday 16 April 2018

In Taiwan, 12.474 billion kWh of renewable energy was generated in 2017, decreasing 2.16% on year, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

However, PV power hiked 49.47% to 1.692 billion kWh last year, while onshore and offshore wind power grew 17.16% to 1.707 kWh. Hydraulic power reached 5.432 billion kWh, down 17.22% due to lower-than-average rainfall.

Power generated by wastes reached 3.460 billion kWh, up 1.85%, while biomass-generated power reached 184 million kWh, down 8.91%.

A total of 1.203 billion GWp for new PV power stations and rooftop systems was approved in 2017, hiking 149.4% on year, and PV power generation is expected to increase sharply in 2018, MOEA said.

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.