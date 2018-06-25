NPI/Yushan Energy, Orsted win Taiwan bids to develop offshore wind farms

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Canada-based Northland Power (NPI) and Singapore-based Yushan Energy have jointly won bids to develop two offshore wind farms west of Taiwan, while Denmark-based Orsted has won the right of developing another two offshore wind farms in the same region, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

The projects are set to be completed in 2024 or 2025, said MOEA.

MOEA aims to complete offshore wind farms total 5.5GW in the Taiwan Strait by year-end 2025, consisting of 3.836GW for developers eligible for government-set feed-in tariff rates and 1.664GW for those bidding the lowest feed-in tariff rates.

MOEA in April 2018 selected seven developers with total approved installation capacity of 3.098GW and on June 22 awarded the latest projects to NPI-Yushan and Orsted.

According to industry experts, the feed-in tariff rates in the latest projects are much lower than MOEA's original expectations, implying cost for developing offshore wind farms in Taiwan Strait is competitive enough in other Asian regions or even globally.

Open bid winners for offshore wind farm projects in Taiwan Strait Developer Approved capacity (MW) Feed-in tariff rate (NT$/kWh) NPI, Yushan Energy 232 2.2245 512 2.5025 Orsted 337.1 2.5480 582.9 2.5481

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, June 2018