Green energy
NPI/Yushan Energy, Orsted win Taiwan bids to develop offshore wind farms
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Monday 25 June 2018

Canada-based Northland Power (NPI) and Singapore-based Yushan Energy have jointly won bids to develop two offshore wind farms west of Taiwan, while Denmark-based Orsted has won the right of developing another two offshore wind farms in the same region, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

The projects are set to be completed in 2024 or 2025, said MOEA.

MOEA aims to complete offshore wind farms total 5.5GW in the Taiwan Strait by year-end 2025, consisting of 3.836GW for developers eligible for government-set feed-in tariff rates and 1.664GW for those bidding the lowest feed-in tariff rates.

MOEA in April 2018 selected seven developers with total approved installation capacity of 3.098GW and on June 22 awarded the latest projects to NPI-Yushan and Orsted.

According to industry experts, the feed-in tariff rates in the latest projects are much lower than MOEA's original expectations, implying cost for developing offshore wind farms in Taiwan Strait is competitive enough in other Asian regions or even globally.

Open bid winners for offshore wind farm projects in Taiwan Strait

Developer

Approved capacity (MW)

Feed-in tariff rate (NT$/kWh)

NPI, Yushan Energy

232

2.2245

512

2.5025

Orsted

337.1

2.5480

582.9

2.5481

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, June 2018

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.