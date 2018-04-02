Taiwan kicks off development plans for smart green energy science city

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) on March 31 held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Shalun Smart Green Energy Science City (SGESC) surrounding Tainan high-speed rail station in southern Taiwan.

With a total development budget of NT$23.1 billion (US$791 million), the science city will consist of an R&D zone of 15 hectares (37.07 acres) in land area for smart green energy industries, a joint research center for green energy technologies (5.33 hectares), a demonstration field for green energy technologies (7.44 hectares), a convention and exhibition center (19.28 hectares), the southern Taiwan branch of Academia Sinica (15.07 hectares) and a closed autonomous driving testing field.

In line with the science city's development project, the government is implementing a 2-year PV power generation plan, a 4-year offshore wind power generation plan and a smart power meter development plan to safeguard the development of green energy in Taiwan, premier William Lai said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

To implement the green energy development plan, the government has also amended related Electricity Act, Renewable Energy Development Act and Energy Administration Act to pave the way toward the building of a nuclear-free homeland for Taiwan by 2025, Lai noted.

Taiwan's green energy policies focus on creation of green energy mainly via PV, offshore wind and biomass power generation, energy storage using lithium ion and fuel-cell batteries and large energy storage systems, and energy saving via smart green buildings, electric vehicles, technological upgrades and integration of resources, Lai said.

A total of 10 Taiwan-based enterprises have decided to set up facilities in the science city, and a number of local and foreign concerns such as Underwriters Laboratories and SEMI have signed MoUs to conduct collaborative efforts in the SGESC, according to MOST.

Premier William Lai (third from left) presides over the groundbreaking ceremony for Shalun Smart Green Energy Science City

Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, April 2018