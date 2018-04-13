Compal crossing into medical market

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Compal Electronics' biomedical research subsidiary has recently partnered with a university in southern Taiwan to establish an animal hospital, providing services including computer tomography scan, magnetic resonance imaging and positron emission tomography.

The subsidiary, founded in January 2017, is wholly owned by Compal with a capital of NT$150 million (US$5.08 million).

For the hospital, Compal is responsiblefor its operation, management, marketing and IT-related tasks, while the university will focus on providing medical services.

In addition to the biomedical industry, Compal also established a subsidiary to push the medical equipment business in China and electronic medical records (EMR) system.

Compal executives at the opening of an animal hospital

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, April 2018