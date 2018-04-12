Acer and Taiwan health ministry jointly launch flu prediction services

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Acer and Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) have jointly unveiled fluforecast.cdc.gov.tw, a website for the public to inquire about dynamic information on influenza epidemic predictions over the next four weeks in the their areas.

Spread of influenza is difficult to predict because flu viruses mutate and the epidemic can be affected by crowd movements especially during holidays, MOHW said.

Acer worked with MOHW's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to construct the prediction website by applying Acer-developed AI-based machine learning technology and big data analysis to latest para-influenza statistics collected by CDC's monitoring system and the National Health Insurance (NHI) database. There are six versions of the prediction model correspoding to Taiwan geographical regions.

Specific to a city or county, the model can predict influenza outbreak trends and numbers of influenza patients, and provide information on health authorities and medical institutions' responses to the outbreaks within the next four weeks.

Taiwan's well-established disease monitoring systems and NHI database enable relatively accurate predictions, health minister Chen Shih-chung noted.

Health minister Chen Shih-chung (left) and Acer founder Stan Shih

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2018