HK IT trade shows attract over 3,500 exhibitors

Sammi Huang, Hong Kong; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The 2018 Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) and International ICT Expo jointly taking place in Hong Kong during April 13-16 feature over 3,500 exhibitors from 25 countries and areas, according to the organizer Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).

HKTDC said it has organized over 180 groups consisting of 13,000 buyers from about 9,500 enterprises, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Canadian Tire and Carrefour, to visit the shows.

The Hong Kong Electronics Fair's main exhibition section features about 2,950 exhibitors from 24 countries and areas, showcasing connected home-use devices, robots and unmanned devices, virtual reality (VR), smart wearable devices.

There is a Startup Zone, which connects 110 promising start-up businesses from Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, the US, Canada, Japan, Indonesia and Mexico with investors, buyers and manufacturers, HKTDC said.