Hong Kong startup Peacify launches smart socks for newborns

Sammi Huang, Hong Kong; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Hong Kong startup Peacify has launched a healthcare wearable monitoring device for newborns, dubbed Peacify Sock, allowing parents to view their babies' vital signs in real-time.

The sock is equipped with biomedical sensors and algorithms to monitor a baby's vital signs including heart rate, blood oxygen level, body temperature, and sleeping orientation. Parents can obtain all this information through a connected smartphone app anytime, and will be alerted to abnormalities.

To prevent causing any skin allergy to babies, the smart socks adopt soft and thin fabric and are fitted with water-resistant sensing components.

After unveiling its sock prototype at the Startup Zone of the 2018 Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) held in mid-April, Peacify is slated to start volume production of the socks by the end of the year. The electronic socks will be up for sales first in Hong Kong at a unit price of around HK$1,000 (US$127.49) before being shipped to new sales outlets in China and Southeast Asia.

Founded in October 2016, Peacify has won a subsidy from Cyberport Creative Micro Fund, accelerating the birth of the company's first wearable device for newborns.