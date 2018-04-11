Wistron reports EPS of NT$0.34 for 1Q18

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Wistron has registered consolidated revenues of NT$70.29 billion (US$2.39 billion) for March, up 4.35 on month and 9.31% on year, with EPS of NT$0.29, while its first-quarter consolidated revenues went up 28.89% on year to arrive at NT$217.05 billion with EPS reaching NT$0.34.

Wistron had net profits of NT$789 million for March and NT$899 million for the first quarter of 2018.

In March, the ODM shipped 1.7 million notebooks, 185,000 servers, 150,000 TVs, 1.2 million desktops and 500,000 LCD monitors. The company did not disclose its handset shipments for the month, but some market watchers estimate the number was worse than that of February.

Wistron expects its notebook shipments to slip on month in April and will only reach around 1.2 million units, similar to the levels for January and February. Shipments from other product lines will all see minor on-month drops. For the second quarter, notebooks shipments will have a double-digit percentage growth sequentially, while the other product lines will see shipment growths between 5-10%.