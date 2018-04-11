Hiwin, Mitsubishi Electric jointly showcasing factory automation solution at CCMT 2018

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

The Hiwin Group and Mitsubishi Electric are jointly exhibiting a co-developed integrated solution for factory automation at China CNC Machine Tool Fair (CCMT) 2018 in Shanghai during April 9-13.

Hiwin said the solution integrates computerized numerical controllers (CNCs) developed by Mitsubishi Electric with torque motors developed by Hiwin Mikrosystem as well as C-axis and AC-axis mechanical components developed by Hiwin Technologies, which is the flagship firm of the group. The three companies will also cooperate to tap the China market for the integrated solution.

While Mitsubishi Electric is a global leader in advanced CNCs, Hiwin Technologies is the globally biggest maker of ball screws and second largest for linear guideways and single-axis robots. Hiwin Mikrosystem is a globally major supplier of linear motors and torque motors as well as coordinate robots used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Along with the "Made in China 2025" initiative to upgrade China's manufacturing industries, local makers of machine tools and electronics production equipment have begun to adopt precision torque motors for complex processing and smart production, bringing business opportunities for the integrated solution, Hiwin indicated.

Hiwin Mikrosystem is cooperating with international semiconductor makers and US-based Applied Materials to develop equipment for use in next-generation nanometer manufacturing processes and has obtained technology project-based support from the Taiwan and Israel governments, the Hiwin Group noted.

Hiwin Technologies have reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.385 billion (US$81.7 million) for March, the highest-ever monthly level with growth of 24.75% sequentially and 48.84% on year, and those of NT$6.552 billion for January-March hit a quarterly record.