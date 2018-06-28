Hiwin upbeat about 2018 business

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Mechanical motion control component and industrial robot maker Hiwin Technologies estimates results in first-half 2018 to be better than those in the same period of 2017 and is optimistic about business in the second half of the year, according to company chairman Eric Chuo.

While development in China's handset manufacturing industry has slowed down, global demand for semiconductor and display panel manufacturing equipment is strong, which is favorable for Hiwin, Chuo said, adding international semiconductor makers keep expanding production capacities and the expansion will continue until 2022.

Hiwin in 2017 entered the supply chain for semiconductor manufacturing and that for automobile production in Japan, Chuo indicated. Hiwin aims to become the second largest supplier of mechanical transmission components in Japan. Hiwin has also entered South Korea-based automakers' supply chains.

To meet demand from Germany-based Industry 4.0-based automobile factories, Hiwin will start production of smart ball screws by year-end 2018, Chuo said.

Hiwin has completed a factory in southern Taiwan and hopes to start production there by the end of July 2018, Chuo noted. Hiwin will expand an existing factory in central Taiwan for R&D and production of industrial and medical-care robots, Chuo indicated.

In China, Hiwin has completed a factory for back-end manufacturing processes as well as producing robots and providing logistics services, Chuo said. Hiwin's US-based subsidiary has moved in a new factory to increase production capacity and provide after-sale services in the US.

Hiwin's shareholders have approved the distribution of a dividend per share of NT$3.80 (US$0.13) for 2017.

Hiwin chairman Eric Chuo

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, June 2018