Hiwin posts strong August revenues
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Mechanical motion control component and industrial robot maker Hiwin Technologies has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.735 billion (US$89.1 million) for August, growing 46.21% on year to reach the second highest monthly level, compared to the company record of NT$2.811 billion for July 2018.

Hiwin said it has begun shipments of ball splines to clients in Japan, China and Vietnam, and started producing harmonic drives, a key component of industrial robots. For industrial robots, the revenue proportion is expected to rise to over 10% in 2020.

Hiwin expects its Japan-based subsidiary to become the second largest supplier of mechanical motion control components in Japan by year-end 2018. The company acquired a factory site located in Kobe City, western Japan, in August 2018 and expects to obtain a construction permit by year-end 2018, begin construction in early 2019.

Hiwin posted consolidated revenues of NT$19.879 billion for January-August, hiking 51.81% on year.

