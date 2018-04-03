GigaDevice chips adopted for new Samsung flagship phone, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

China-based NOR flash memory firm GigaDevice Semiconductor has entered the supply chain for Samsung's new flagship smartphone with its serial flash chips, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

iFixit's teardown analysis shows that the new Galaxy S9 phone employs GigaDevice 32Mb serial flash memory codenamed GD25LQ32.

GigaDevice is a fabless firm specializing in NOR flash memory, partnering with Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), Huali Microelectronics (HLMC) and Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing (XMC).

GigaDevice is rivaling Cypress, Micron Technology, Macronix International and Winbond Electronics in the NOR flash memory field.