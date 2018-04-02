Bits + chips
SMIC profits fall 52% in 2017
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Monday 2 April 2018

China-based pure-play foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) has reported revenues grew 6.4% on year to a record high of US$3.1 billion in 2017. Net profits, however, declined 52% from 2016 levels to US$180 million.

SMIC decided not to distribute any dividend for 2017, when the company generated earnings per ADS of US$0.04.

An increase in wafer shipments led to the 6.4% revenue increase in 2017, SMIC said. The foundry shipped a total of about 4.31 million 8-inch equivalent wafers in 2017, up 8.9% from 3.96 million units in 2016. Despite the shipment growth, SMIC's wafer ASP fell to US$719 from US$736 in 2016.

Meanwhile, 45nm and more advanced process technologies as a proportion of company revenues climbed to 28.8% in 2017 from 24% in 2016. In particular, SMIC continued, revenues from 28nm grew to account for a record-high 8% of the foundry's total wafer revenues in 2017.

SMIC's gross margin slid to 23.9% in 2017 from 29.2% in 2016, due mainly to rising depreciation costs and lower capacity utilization rates.

SMIC posted profits of US$124.9 million from operations for 2017, down from US$339.2 million in 2016. The company disclosed its R&D expenses grew 34.2% on year to US$427.1 million in 2017 while other expenses also increased.

For 2018, SMIC is targeting high single-digit revenue growth with a 10-20% gross margin. The company also approved its capex plan for 2018 under which US$1.9 billion will be spent for its foundry operations compared with US$2.4 billion in 2017

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.