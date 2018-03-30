PCL reports record high EPS for 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Optical transceiver module maker PCL Technologies has reported net profits of NT$283 million (US$9.72 million) or NT$5 per share on revenues of NT$2.067 billion for 2017. The EPS and revenues for 2017 were both the company's highest records.

Excluding assessed losses of the company's bond value and amortization of bond discount, the company's net earnings for 2017 could reach NT$360 million, according to company sources.

However, the assessed losses and amortization did not actually affect the company's sales momentum and earnings performance in 2017, stated the sources.

While sales were affected by seasonality in the first two months of 2018, the company expects its shipments of 32G single-mode optical transceiver modules for storage area networks to regain momentum starting March and hit high in the second half of the year, said the sources.