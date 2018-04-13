Optical component makers PCL, LandMark report strong sales for March

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Optical transceiver module supplier PCL Technologies and epitaxial wafer maker LandMark Optoelectronics have both reported brisk sales for March.

PCL saw its March revenues increase 114% sequentially to NT$180 million (US$6.15 million) thanks to increased OEM orders, according to company sources.

Claimed as the sole supplier of single-mode 32G optical transceiver modules globally, PCL expects the sales momentum for the 32G products to continue in the next 2-3 years.

Meanwhile, demand for optical transceiver modules from the SAN (storage area network) and datacenter sector will also remain robust in 2018, the sources observed.

LandMark posted revenues of NT$195 million, increasing nearly 50% from a year earlier. For the first quarter of 2018, revenues totaled NT$577 million, down 8% on quarter but up 53.54% on year.

However, some industry sources indicated that demand for LandMark's 10G epitaxial wafers from its clients in China was lower than expected in the first quarter of 2018, which could affect the company's profitability in the quarter.

Although LandMark has stepped into the 3D sensing market, orders from the smartphone sector have not been as strong as expected, as smartphone vendors have reportedly slowed down the adoption of 3D sensing technology, said the sources.