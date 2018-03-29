Pegatron able to expand US plant if trade war escalates, says chairman

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Pegatron chairman TH Tung has disclosed that the company has a product maintenance plant in the US which can be quickly converted into a manufacturing base to cater to short-term orders for up to one year if a trade war war breaks out between China and America.

Pegatron is highly experienced in the building manufacturing sites and will have no problem expanding the team of US production line workers to several thousand in a short period of time, said Tung when asked to comment on how Pegatron would brace for the rising US-China trade tensions.

However, Tung pointed out that the US policy invtervention could only bring a short-term boost to local production, as long-term solutions rely on market mechanisms. He said he believes China and the US should trim their differences in a more "harmonious" way.

In addition to the US site, Pegatron has a factory in Mexico that has around 3,000 workers, and another in the Czech Republic with 1,000-1,500 workers.

Pegatron chairman TH Tung

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, March 2018