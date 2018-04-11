IT + CE
Pegatron March revenues increase
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES
Wednesday 11 April 2018

Pegatron has announced consolidated revenues of NT$82.99 billion (US$2.82 billion) for March, rising 8.01% on month and 11.22% on year with its first-quarter 2018 consolidated revenues rising 17.53% on year to come to NT$280.89 billion.

Pegatron is expected to see better results in the second half of 2018 than in the first, but factors including the appreciation of the Taiwan currency and rising component costs are still expected to undermine Pegatron's overall performance in 2018.

Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2017 - Mar 2018 (NT$m)

Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2017 - Mar 2018 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Mar-18

82,990

8%

11.2%

280,887

17.5%

Feb-18

76,834

(36.5%)

2.1%

197,897

20.4%

Jan-18

121,063

36%

35.8%

121,063

35.8%

Dec-17

89,010

(26.9%)

6.6%

1,193,975

3.2%

Nov-17

121,830

(26.8%)

(3.2%)

1,104,965

2.9%

Oct-17

166,478

8.3%

10.1%

983,135

3.7%

Sep-17

153,661

72.4%

2%

816,657

2.5%

Aug-17

89,125

(5.1%)

7.9%

662,996

2.6%

Jul-17

93,866

16.8%

13.9%

573,871

1.9%

Jun-17

80,362

2.2%

(13.5%)

480,005

(0.2%)

May-17

78,639

(4.1%)

18.2%

399,643

3%

Apr-17

82,005

9.9%

26%

321,004

(0.1%)

Mar-17

74,620

(0.8%)

(16.4%)

238,999

(6.8%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2018

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.