Pegatron March revenues increase

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Pegatron has announced consolidated revenues of NT$82.99 billion (US$2.82 billion) for March, rising 8.01% on month and 11.22% on year with its first-quarter 2018 consolidated revenues rising 17.53% on year to come to NT$280.89 billion.

Pegatron is expected to see better results in the second half of 2018 than in the first, but factors including the appreciation of the Taiwan currency and rising component costs are still expected to undermine Pegatron's overall performance in 2018.

Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2017 - Mar 2018 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-18 82,990 8% 11.2% 280,887 17.5% Feb-18 76,834 (36.5%) 2.1% 197,897 20.4% Jan-18 121,063 36% 35.8% 121,063 35.8% Dec-17 89,010 (26.9%) 6.6% 1,193,975 3.2% Nov-17 121,830 (26.8%) (3.2%) 1,104,965 2.9% Oct-17 166,478 8.3% 10.1% 983,135 3.7% Sep-17 153,661 72.4% 2% 816,657 2.5% Aug-17 89,125 (5.1%) 7.9% 662,996 2.6% Jul-17 93,866 16.8% 13.9% 573,871 1.9% Jun-17 80,362 2.2% (13.5%) 480,005 (0.2%) May-17 78,639 (4.1%) 18.2% 399,643 3% Apr-17 82,005 9.9% 26% 321,004 (0.1%) Mar-17 74,620 (0.8%) (16.4%) 238,999 (6.8%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2018