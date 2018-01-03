IT panel prices to drop slightly in January

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Prices of IT panels, notably those for notebook and monitor applications, are expected to fall slightly in January as demand will slow down during the traditional off-peak season.

While quotes for 21.5-inch Full HD TN monitor panels will stay flat at US$47.3 on average, the average price of 23.8-inch Full HD IPS panels are likely to drop US$0.5 to US$65.9, market research firm Sigmaintell has estimated.

Prices of notebook panels will continue drifting downward in January due to sufficient supply amid rising notebook inventories, particularly in Europe. As a result, quotes for 13.3-inch HD TN panels will dip US$0.2 to US$30.3 on average, while those for 15.6-inch Full HD IPS models will drop US$0.5 to US$43.2, according to Sigmaintell.

In other news, global monitor shipments reached about 120 million units in 2017, down 3.4% from a year earlier, Digitimes Research has estimated. Additionally, global monitor shipments are expected to record a negative CAGR of 2.2% to drop to 107 million units by 2022.

On the other hand, global notebook shipments are estimated to have rebounded to over 150 million units in 2017 after five consecutive years of declines, said Digitimes Reserch. Global notebook shipments will continue to grow at a pace of 2.7% to reach 160 million units in 2018, powered by the growth in the business sector where replacement demand will regain momentum, and Microsoft and hardware brands are expected to offer more affordable leasing packages for both hardware and software products.

Nevertheless, Digitimes Research is not optimistic about the prospects of the notebook market, expecting the global notebook shipments to move by a negative CAGR of 2% to 140 million units by 2022, as affected by emerging new display devices that are coming along with the latest developments of AI, AR and flexible display technologies.

Prices of IT panels set to drop in January

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2018