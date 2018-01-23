China gaming monitor shipments to rise to over 1 million units in 2018

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Gaming monitor shipments in China are expected to reach 1.07 million units in 2018, buoyed by increasing popularity of e-sports events, according to marketing consulting firm SigmaIntell.

Shipments of such gaming models totaled 450,000 units in 2017 with TPV Technology being the largest supplier, followed by HKC and Asustek Computer.

The booming digital gaming business in China has not only attracted hardware vendor such as TPV and Lenevo but also Internet service operators including Tencent and JD.com to jump up on the bandwagon, according to industry sources.

Taiwan-based panel makers AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux have also stepped up their shipments of gaming panels in order to shore up earnings, said the sources.

In response to market demand for large-size models, the production of gaming monitors is shifting to focus on 27-, 32- and 35-inch products, while the ratio of curved-screen monitors is also rising, Sigmaintell noted.

Consumers' purchasing power for gaming monitors in China also started gaining momentum in the third quarter of 2017 with sales of those models priced at CNY1,800 (US$281) and above rising significantly.

While gaming monitor shipments are expected to continue growing gradually year-on-year, the market is expected to become saturated when the annual shipments of such products reach five million units in 2020, Digitimes Research has forecast.