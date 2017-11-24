WirForce 2017: Gaming product vendors to unveil innovations

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 November 2017]

WirForce 2017, one of the major e-sport events in Asia, is taking place in Taipei November 23-26 and gaming product vendors including Gigabyte Technology, Asustek Computer and Micro-Star International (MSI) are showcasing their latest gaming innovations and products to strengthen their brand recognition.

The show has invited professional e-sport athletes from Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Vietnam to participate in gaming competitions.

Among the gaming product vendors, Gigabyte has been one of the most aggressive in marketing at the event and is demonstrating its full series of Aorus gaming brand products.

Gigabyte's business re-organization has reached an end recently and the company has set new strategies and targets for its gaming business. Some market watchers expect Gigabyte to heat up its competition with rivals in the second half of 2018.

However, the market watchers noted that gaming product vendors may find it difficulty to gtow their profits dramatically in 2018 as they have in the past few years, as competitions have been growing fiercer with vendors cutting prices to maintain their market shares.