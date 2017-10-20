Gaming monitor shipments soar 350% on year, says IHS Markit

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 20 October 2017]

Global shipments of gaming monitors increased 350% on year to 1.1 million units in the first half of 2017 from the same period a year ago, according to IHS Markit.

Gaming is the hottest application for desktop monitors, invigorating a mature product category. Many monitor brands are offering novel features such as curved, slim borders and touch interfaces to provide an immersive gaming experience. Gamers demand high-performance desktop monitors for fast gaming action, as these products enhance gameplay.

IHS Markit tracks shipments of gaming monitors with frame rates of 100Hz and above, in addition to G-sync, Free-sync and others. In the first half of 2017, Asustek Computer led gaming monitor shipments with a share of 17.4%, followed by Acer at 12.4% and HKC with 9.9%. The growing gaming monitor market is attracting new entrants, with more than 16 brands competing this year.

IHS Markit forecasts that the gaming monitor market will exceed 1.6 million unit shipments in 2017.

"Gaming applications with frame rates of 100Hz and above are setting the agenda in monitor products today. We expect that more players, including major US and Korea brands, will enter the gaming monitor market," said Jeff Lin, principal research analyst at IHS Markit.

"Both monitor brands and panel makers are introducing a slew of new features to differentiate gaming monitors, such as quick response time, curved and high dynamic range (HDR) panels - all of which improve the gaming experience," Lin said.