Taipei, Thursday, September 7, 2017 20:59 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
32°C
Touch Taiwan 2017 to kick off September 20
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 September 2017]

The Touch Taiwan 2017 trade fair will kick off in Taipei from September 20-22 featujring nine major sections and accommodating a total of 978 booths. Taiwan's major flat panel makers including AU Optronics (AUO), Innolux, Chunghwa Pictures Tubes (CPT), and touch panel suppliers General Interface Solution (GIS) and Young Fast Optoelectronics all will participate in the event.

Merck, BASF, Orbotech, Panasonic and Sumitomo Chemical will also highlight their latest technology and products at the show, according to the show organizer Taiwan Display Union Association (TDUA).

Over 10 large-scale purchasing groups from abroad plus individual buyers from China, Japan, Southeast Asia and other countries will also come explore new business opportunities, TDUA noted.

However, Touch Taiwan 2018 is set to take place together with OPTO Taiwan 2018, another annual event for the photonics and mechanical industries in Taiwan, to enhance the presence of Taiwan's flat panel, touch display, optoelectronics and other related industries in the global market, according to the organizers of the two events.

The annual OPTO Taiwan has been held since 1984 under the sponsorship of the Photonics Industry and Technology Development Association (PIDA). OPTO Taiwan 2017 wound up its 3-day event on June 16.

Touch Taiwan 2017 to kick off on Sept. 20

Touch Taiwan 2017 to kick off on September 20
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Realtime news

  • MediaTek August revenues climb to 9-month high

    Before Going to Press | 42min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link