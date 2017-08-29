E-paper startup Linfiny to focus on e-notebook development

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 29 August 2017]

EPD (electrophoretic display) e-paper startup Linfiny, a joint venture between E Ink Holdings (EIH) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions, will officially kick off its operations in the latter half of 2017 focusing on development e-paper notebook products, according to Frank Ko, chairman of EIH.

Linfiny was set up in April 2017 with a registered capital of NT$420 million (US$13.91 million), with EIH and Sony Semiconductor Solutions together contributing 70% of the total capital and other venture investment companies accounting for the remaining 30%.

The joint venture is set to optimize the design and R&D capability at Sony Semiconductor Solutions and backend module production capacity at EIH to develop e-paper products and solutions to enable clients to shorten time-to-market for new e-paper products, Ko said.

The e-notebook products being developed by Linfiny will come with pen-writing functionality and will target professional and educational markets, Ko said, noting that the joint venture will also offer integrated services to help clients accelerate product developments.

Linfiny will also look for replacement markets for its e-notebook products in the technology, legal, financial and medical care sectors where demand for electronic documents and digital search is strong, Ko added.

E-paper product vendors in China, Europe, Japan and the US will gradually roll out new e-notebook products in the second half of 2017, further expanding the market, Ko said.

China-based OKAY Smart Education unveiled recently its e-learning tablet S4.0, an intelligent learning device utilizing AI, Big Data and cloud computing technology and is made using EIH's e-paper solutions, Ko revealed.

Meanwhile, Norway-based reMarkable is slated to launch its 10.3-inch e-paper tablet with 8GB memory storage capacity in September, priced at US$529.

EIH expects the e-notebook market to expand in 2H17.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017