Taipei, Thursday, May 4, 2017 06:46 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
E Ink e-paper technology used in digital music score device
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 3 May 2017]

E Ink Holdings (EIH) has announced that its Carta e-paper technology has been applied to GVIDO, a dual-screen e-paper digital music score device developed by Japan-based Terrada Music Score, with the device to be launched in the North America, Europe and Japan markets in second-half 2017.

GVIDO consists of E Ink Mobius 13.3-inch dual-screen flexible display made of Carta e-paper and has dimensions of 482 (W) x 310 (H) x 6.05 (D)mm and a weight of 660g, EIH noted. Carta e-paper features low power consumption, durable display and high readability from a wide range of angles, supports seamless page updates and quick changes in page as well as maintains look and feel of traditional paper, EIH indicated.

Users can download music scores in PDF format onto GVIDO and put marks on music scores, EIH said. Through GVIDO cloud computing-based services and built-in memory or Micro SD cards, users can store and access music scores and notes added on them, EIH noted.

GVIDO

GVIDO dual-screen e-paper digital music score device
and a stylus pen
Photo: EIH

Realtime news

  • Arcadyan reports EPS of NT$0.26 for 1Q17

    Mobile + telecom - Stockwatch | 8h 58min ago

  • Consumer IC vendors to see revenues up by double digit rates in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 9h 20min ago

  • LONGi Green Energy Technology to lower prices for solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafers

    Green energy | 9h 53min ago

  • Innolux executives charged with breach of trust

    Before Going to Press | 8h 56min ago

  • BizLink completes acquisition of Lenoi electronics business group

    Before Going to Press | 9h 8min ago

  • Tatung enjoys profits of NT$93 million for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 9h 9min ago

  • Taiwan IC design houses receiving short lead-time orders

    Before Going to Press | 9h 26min ago

  • Huawei adds new panel supplier for P10 smartphone to ease consumer complaints

    Before Going to Press | 9h 51min ago

  • Diode maker Eris posts record April revenues

    Before Going to Press | 9h 52min ago

  • GCL System Integration Technology to sell electric vehicles without batteries

    Before Going to Press | 10h 7min ago

  • New competitor in MLO field will not affect CHPT 2017 performance

    Before Going to Press | 10h 9min ago

  • WPG expects 2Q17 sales to grow slightly

    Before Going to Press | 10h 10min ago

  • China market: Huami launches new fitness bracelet

    Before Going to Press | 10h 11min ago

  • Mag.Layers sees revenues up on year in April

    Before Going to Press | 10h 12min ago

  • Advantech reports decreased earnings for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 10h 12min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link