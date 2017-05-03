E Ink e-paper technology used in digital music score device

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 3 May 2017]

E Ink Holdings (EIH) has announced that its Carta e-paper technology has been applied to GVIDO, a dual-screen e-paper digital music score device developed by Japan-based Terrada Music Score, with the device to be launched in the North America, Europe and Japan markets in second-half 2017.

GVIDO consists of E Ink Mobius 13.3-inch dual-screen flexible display made of Carta e-paper and has dimensions of 482 (W) x 310 (H) x 6.05 (D)mm and a weight of 660g, EIH noted. Carta e-paper features low power consumption, durable display and high readability from a wide range of angles, supports seamless page updates and quick changes in page as well as maintains look and feel of traditional paper, EIH indicated.

Users can download music scores in PDF format onto GVIDO and put marks on music scores, EIH said. Through GVIDO cloud computing-based services and built-in memory or Micro SD cards, users can store and access music scores and notes added on them, EIH noted.

GVIDO dual-screen e-paper digital music score device

and a stylus pen

Photo: EIH