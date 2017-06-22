EIH to negotiate with firm for redemption of exchangeable bonds

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 June 2017]

E Ink Holdings (EIH) will hold talks with Giant Crystal Universal Development for the repayment of the principle and interest of a batch of Giant Crystal's exchangeable bonds held by three of its 100%-owned subsidiaries. The five-year exchangeable bonds initially matured on June 20, 2016 and were extended for one year.

EIH is looking for its negotiation team to reach an repayment agreement with Giant Crystal before July 3, which will allow it to claim back the debts owed before September 20.

The debts total US$12.29 million, including US$8.5 million worth of exchangeable bonds and US$3.79 million in associated interest.

Giant Crystal defaulted on payment as its parent company, Sun Power Development and Construction, failed to sell a commercial building in Shanghai as scheduled, according to media reports.

The default is connected to a series of loan scandals involving SinoPac Financial Holding, which is alleged to have granted over NT$5 billion in questionable loans to Sun Power.

EIH is controlled by the YFY Group, a leading paper-making conglomerate in Taiwan. The YFY Group and SinoPac Financial Holding were both founded by the family of former SinoPac chairman Ho Shou-chuan, who has been detained by prosecutors over the scandal.