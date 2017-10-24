EIH and LTS to co-develop smart patch for medical management

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

E Ink Holdings (EIH) and US-based LTS Lohmann-Therapie Systeme (LTS) have announced a partnership agreement to develop a smart patch prototype based on LTS's transdermal therapeutic system technology, while utilizing EIH's low voltage e-paper solutions.

The smart patch delivers medication to patients in a convenient, controlled and comfortable manner, featuring an EIH display to deliver and to convey relevant information about patch performance.

Smart drug systems like smart patches will increase globally to nearly US$81.4 billion by 2024 as they provide a more targeted, uniform and secure method of drug delivery, according to data from New England Healthcare Institute (NEHI).

The LTS smart patch is equipped with i2-inch electronic paper display (EPD) which leverages the display's bistable nature to ensure the patient does not need to recharge the battery. The patch also features a switch and pressure sensor to show helpful information with functionalities including the countdown for the next dose and a reminder to remove the patch.

The smart patch is the first application to feature EIH's low voltage film, which uses 50-70% of the typical driving voltage for EPDs, said FY Gan, senior vice president at EIH.

The low voltage film is the thinnest electronic paper film available on the market at less than 0.2mm, enabling it to fit flawlessly on the TTS, Gan added.

"There are many advantages to TTS technologies, and now we can add a decisive enhancement - an EIH display," said Tim Schlange, CMO at LTS. "This feature allows LTS to provide functionalities to patients with more reliable, safe and pain-free applications and to further enhance the value of solutions for its partners in the pharmaceutical industry."

The smart patch concept will target initially the treatment of chronic diseases. The first prototype will be displayed during CPhI in Messe Frankfurt, Germany October 24-26, 2017.

