EIH optimistic about 2H17

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 25 August 2017]

E-paper solution provider E Ink Holding (EIH) has given a positive outlook for the second half of 2017 as expanding e-paper applications, including e-book readers, e-notebooks, smart cards, mobile devices and wearable applications, will continue to fuel growth, according to company chairman Frank Ko.

Sales of e-reader products will see on-quarter and on-year growth in the second half during the peak season, driven by increasing demand from China and other emerging markets, Ko said.

The e-notebook business will also grow significantly due to expanding consumer and education applications, Ko added.

With the advent of the new retailing business, such as those initiated by Amazon and the Alibaba Group, the integrated applications of electronic shelf labels (ESLs) and IoT systems will continue to expand, further driving business growth at EIH, Ko added.

Consumer electronics applications such as e-readers and e-notebooks will account for 70% of EIH's total revenues in 2017, while ESL products will make up 15-20%.

Meanwhile, the company reported net profits of NT$798 million (US$26.38 million) or NT$0.71 per share on revenues of NT$3.69 billion for the second quarter of 2017.

EIH expanding e-paper applications to drive growth
