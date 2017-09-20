Taipei, Thursday, September 21, 2017 16:53 (GMT+8)
EIH, Plastic Logic strengthen e-paper partnership
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

Taiwan-based e-paper solution provider E Ink Holdings (EIH) has renewed a master supply agreement (MSA) with Germany-based Plastic Logic, a designer and manufacturer of flexible, glass-free electrophoretic display (EPD) products.

The agreement centers around flexible EPD production and the collaboration will also work to accelerate the market adoption of e-paper displays, the companies said in a joint statement.

EIH and Plastic Logic have been cooperating to develop the EPD market for more than 10 years. Plastic Logic owns the leading organic thin film transistor (OTFT) technology that is suitable for developing flexible EPD device in wearable applications.

"One of E Ink's key market strategies is to partner with the industry leaders to expand the use of e-paper products and applications," said EIH president Johnson Lee.

The partnership will leverage the expertise of the two companies to provide more flexible applications to customers, Lee added.

"Signing the MSA creates mutually beneficial opportunities for geographic expansion, the penetration of new markets and the further acceleration of e-paper displays' adoption in a multitude of applications," said Plastic Logic CEO Tim Burne.

