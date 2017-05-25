E Ink, Japan Display co-develop LTPS e-paper

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 May 2017]

E Ink Holdings (EIH) has revealed it has developed e-paper displays based on LTPS backplanes provided by Japan Display. Such e-paper displays have resolutions of 400ppi (pixels per inch) and 600ppi and can be used in e-book readers, smartphones, tablets and IoT (Internet of Things) electronic devices, EIH said.

Japan Display is showcasing such e-paper displays at the Display Week exhibition hosted by US-based Society for Information Display (SID) in Los Angeles during May 23-25.

At the exhibition, EIH showcases an array of e-paper products and technologies, mainly including: a mosaic of 20-inch Advanced Color e-paper displays (ACeP); a 42-inch e-paper display used in Quilla which is a connected interactive white board system jointly developed by EIH and Canada-based QuirkLogic; an e-paper display module developed through cooperation with Global Display Solutions; innovative display materials and technologies such Prism and Spectra.