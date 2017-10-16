E Ink revenues hit 4-year high in September

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 16 October 2017]

E Ink Holdings (EIH) saw its consolidated revenues hit a 4-year high in September 2017, buoyed by shipments of 7-inch e-paper products for Amazon's Kindle Oasis e-book readers.

EIH September revenues reached NT$1.691 billion (US$56.03 million) for September, up 3.3% on month and 11.3% on year. Revenues for the third quarter of 2017 totaled NT$4.791 billion, up 29.8% on quarter and 7.8% on year.

In addition to e-paper solutions for e-book readers, EIH's shipments of smart labels, smart cards and e-paper notebooks all have entered a fast-growing phase since the beginning of 2017, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company's shipments of ESL (electronic shelf label) products will reach a peak in the second half of 2017 and achieve an on-year growth rate of 20-30% in 2017, said the report.