Touch Taiwan 2017: EIH to showcase ACeP display products

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 September 2017]

E-paper solution provider E Ink Holdings (EIH) will be showcasing an array of its e-paper products and solutions, including its Advanced Color e-Paper (ACeP) display products, flexible e-paper products and an 84-inch spliced e-paper signage board, at Touch Taiwan 2017.

In addition to the traditional e-paper products such as e-book readers and smart labels, EIH has expand the e-paper solutions to include e-paper notebooks, wearable devices and other innovative retailing applications, according to company chairman Frank Ko.

Utilizing a multi-pigment ink system, EIH's ACeP products achieve full color gamut in every pixel, removing the need for a color filter array. ACeP displays maintain the ultra-low-power and paper-like readability under all lighting conditions of regular e-paper products.

The 84-inch spliced large-size display composes of four units of EIH's 42-inch active matrix e-paper modules designed for large area displays, applicable to museums, art galleries and restaurants. There also will be 42- and 32-inch e-paper displays catering to different digital signage markets.

In addition to 6- and 7-inch e-book readers, EIH's exhibits will also include Sony's 13.3-inch Sony Digital Paper (Gen 2) tablet, Netronix 13.3-inch e-paper notepad and reMarkable's 10.3-inch e-paper notebook.

EIH chairman Frank Ko.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017