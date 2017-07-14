EIH ramping ESL shipments, says paper

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 14 July 2017]

EPD (electrophoretic display) solution supplier E Ink Holdings (EIH) is expected to see shipments of its electronic shelf labels (ESLs) grow by a double-digit rate in 2017 as the company has begun shipping smart labels to subsidiaries of China-based Alibaba Group and JD.com, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

EIH shipped about 30-40 million ESLs in 2016, accounting for 50% of its total shipments of smart labels, said the report.

EIH also aims to ship its ESL products to US-based Walmart and Amazon, the report added.

Meanwhile, the company is expanding its cooperation with Rimowa and Netronix for the production of smart luggage labels with shipments to increase significantly in 2017.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.70 to finish at NT$32.30 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the July 14 session.