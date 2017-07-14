Taipei, Saturday, July 15, 2017 02:37 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
37°C
EIH ramping ESL shipments, says paper
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 14 July 2017]

EPD (electrophoretic display) solution supplier E Ink Holdings (EIH) is expected to see shipments of its electronic shelf labels (ESLs) grow by a double-digit rate in 2017 as the company has begun shipping smart labels to subsidiaries of China-based Alibaba Group and JD.com, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

EIH shipped about 30-40 million ESLs in 2016, accounting for 50% of its total shipments of smart labels, said the report.

EIH also aims to ship its ESL products to US-based Walmart and Amazon, the report added.

Meanwhile, the company is expanding its cooperation with Rimowa and Netronix for the production of smart luggage labels with shipments to increase significantly in 2017.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.70 to finish at NT$32.30 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the July 14 session.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link