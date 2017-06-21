E Ink financial operations unaffected by defaulted bonds held by subsidiaries

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

E Ink Holdings (EIH) has announced on behalf of three of its 100%-owned subsidiaries, that the holdings of the three subsidiaries of US$8.5 million (NT$258.80 million) convertible bonds issued by Giant Crystal Universal Development, will not significantly impact its financial operations.

E Ink holds collateral worth NT$400 million put up by Giant Crystal as well as a mortgage on a land lot held by the development company, which will help protect the company's interests, the E Ink said.

The convertible bonds plus interest due on the maturity of the bonds totals NT$375 million, which accounts for only 1.1% of E Ink's total assets of NT$33.5 billion, or 1.4% of its net worth of NT$26.6 billion, at the end of the first quarter of 2017, E Ink stated.

Giant Crystal has stated it is unable to redeem the bonds or pay interest at present.