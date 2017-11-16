Creating user value: Q&A with EIH chairman Frank Ko

E Ink Holding (EIH) has been a pioneer in the development of electrophoretic display (EPD) technology and consequently become a primary e-paper solution supplier for Amazon's Kindle e-book readers. But the company suffered heavy losses during the period from 2012-2015 as the e-book readers market shrunk fast due to the rise of iPad devices and the like.

Incumbent chairman and CEO Frank Ko, a veteran of AU Optronics (AUO), joined EIH in 2013, starting as CSO responsible for operating and development strategies. Ko assumed the chairmanship at EIH in June 2014 and started to transform the company. The efforts began bearing fruit in 2016. The following interview was Ko's account for the turnaround.

Q: What kind of vision did you have when you were switching from the flat panel industry to the e-paper solution one?

A: For more than 10 years the global flat panel industry had experienced great developments, and I was fortunately enough to be involved in the movement. I joined AUO in 2000 and gained experiences along with the rapid growth of AUO.

During my later years at AUO, I began to look at the future development trend of the LCD industry and I realized that the flat panel industry had been progressing mostly in between "substitution" and "creation." For the most part of the industry, the LCD technology was used to replace other technologies such as CRT (cathode ray tube) and PDP (plasma display panel). On the hand, LCD panels were invented for the production of notebooks.

But I also realized that along with the maturing of the LCD technology, there weren't many things or applications left to be replaced by LCD. As a result, I shifted my concern to focus on the development of the "mega trend" wondering what would happen to human life in the next 10-20 years and what impacts these changes would have on the manufacturing industries.

Q: EIH was operating in the red at the time when you were deciding to join the company. Did that make you hesitate?

A: To be honest, I did not think that much. EIH's financial constraints at that time were not my primary concern. I had been in the flat panel industry for a long time, and I was well aware of the ups and downs of related industries. EIH's woes at that time resulted from the fact its market was cannibalized by the rising popularity of tablets.

We know that competition, and consequently success or failure, are common in the industry. But the most important thing is to look back and examine the nature of the technology you have and see if there is any potential for further development.

Second, I had enagaged myself in technology development and marketing - two aspects of which I thought were very suitable for the development e-paper solutions - and that was why I decided to join EIH.

Q: What efforts have you made to transform EIH?

A: We always need a platform to get things done. Thus, we need to have good manufacturing and product strengths before getting into target markets. Based on this believe I began to restructure the company.

We currently have more than 2,500 employees worldwide, including 400 in the US, 1,200 in China, and 800 in Taiwan, We have overseas branches and a factory, Hydis, in Korea. The ratio involving overseas operations is high as our employees are coming from a total of eight nationalities.

Unfortunately, EIH previously did not experience the high efficiency as an internationalized company, and instead each unit or branch site was operating much like a semi-independent entity and the whole company was not well connected.

As a result, my first priority when assuming the chairmanship was to transform the company into a "One E Ink" organization, enabling the whole company to run on the same platform globally.

The ongoing restructuring processes have enabled closer links between our R&D and manufacturing departments, as well as the establishment of product specifications and standards ranging from film materials, modules and finished products.

In addition to pushing for the establishment of "One E Ink" structurally, I have also brought one key word "user value" into the company. The stress of "user value" means how to create value for our clients and even our client's clients, and this is an important link betwen our technology and the market. I'm also promoting the concept of ecosystem. We cannot highlight the user value by simply using a piece of e-paper; we have to come out with modules or even packaged software with an integrated service model so that the users can realize the true value of our products and services.

A piece of electronics shelf label (ESL) is unusable; it must come with a system board having communication and display capabilities, to be able to deliver information to front desks and backstage for the completion of an integrated service.

For the luggage labels, you have to cooperate with airlines and with related information connected with consumers' smartphones; it is an intensive cooperation within an ecosystem.

Q: How do you assess the user value, particularly when you are offering new applications to clients?

A: Taking the competition between offline retailers and virtualized stores for example: the virtualized stores are able to re-adjust their prices at any time, but it would probably take one month for offline retailers to re-adjust the labels, particularly during the period prior to the busy year-end shopping season. The ESL solutions will help offline retailers tackle this issue, creating the user value for them.

Under this circumstance, we have to go back to the fundamental element, that is, technology. If your technology does not provide absolute benefits to users, or will be easily replaced by others, or simply does not help clients solve the problem, then you are not providing sufficient value to clients.

As a result, for the launch of every new application, I will assess what kind of value that our new solutions will bring to stakeholders or key decision makers, in addition to the merits of our solutions.

Q: So do you think that EIH's transformation process has already succeeded?

A: I think it is still too early to say so as we just began to yield profits in 2016. While we are still operating steadily in the first half of 2017, I dare not say that we aleady have a firm footing. What I can be sure of is that we still have a lot of potential and that there are many things we can do.

Nevertheless, I am now more confident that the direction of our transformation, which has been focusing on One E Ink policy, consumer electronics and IoT products, as well as a business model with emphases on user value and ecosystem.

Q: What are the short, medium and long term goals of EIH?

A: The short-term goal is to continuously deepen our e-paper ecosystem and actively cultivate related IoT business, aiming at becoming a leading player of IoT display products and making it a new growth engine for the company. In the medium term, EIH will continue to develop color and large-scale electronic paper technology to realize the possibility of various large-size e-paper applications. In the long term, we will leverage our core technology to develop non-display applications.

EIH chairman and CEO Frank Ko.

