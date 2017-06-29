MWC Shanghai 2017: E Ink showcases e-paper smart applications

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

Taiwan-based EPD (electrophoretic display) solution supplier E Ink Holdings (EIH) is showcasing an array of e-paper products and applications at the on-going MWC Shanghai 2017.

EIH is showcasing a series of mobile and wearable devices made of new display materials for smart life applications, including e-book readers, e-paper notebooks, e-paper display boards, e-paper labels and color-changeable e-paper wall products.

E-paper display products are different to LCD and LED display screens and are characterized by a number of features, including flexibility, ultra-thin, power-saving, brightness and visibility under strong light, which meet with today's environmental requirements and demand for smart dynamic displays, according to EIH chairman and CEO Frank Ko.

The display of educational e-paper boards, e-paintings, e-paper menus and bus-stop sign products demonstrates the potential for multiple applications of e-paper products, Ko added.

Also on display are a wide range of e-book readers and e-paper notebooks, including Sony's 13.3-inch DPT-RP1, Netronix 13.3-inch Notepad, Kindle Oasis, Kobo Aura One, iReader Plus and JDRead.

To highlight the applications of e-paper products on mobile and wearable devices, EIH is exhibiting Hisense's A2 smartphone and Siswoo's R9 Darkmoon dual-display smartphone, as well as Sony's HUIS remote controllers and FES Watch U smartwatches.

EIH chairman and CEO Frank Ko

Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, June 2017