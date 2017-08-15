E-paper solution provider EIH reports earnings for 1H17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

E-paper solution providers E Ink Holding (EIH) has reported net profits of NT$798 million (US$26.35 million) or NT$0.71 per share for the second quarter of 2017.

For the first half of 2017, net profits totaled NT$955 million or NT$0.85 per share on revenues of NT$3.69 billion. Gross margin stood at 39.48% for the six-month period, up from 35.16% of a year earlier.

The company also reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.461 billion for July, up 19.8% on month and 9.9% on year. Accumulated 2017 revenues through July amounted to NT$8.369 billion, increasing 12.8% from a year earlier.

The company expects its shipments of electronic shelf labels (ESLs) to continue to expand in the second half of 2017, buoyed by orders from Amazon, the Alibaba Group and Bravo YH of China-based jd.com, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Sales of the company's e-book readers will start gaining momentum as these devices have found their way into China, India and other emerging markets, said the report.