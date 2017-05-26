Taipei, Friday, May 26, 2017 20:38 (GMT+8)
E Ink phasing out LCD module production
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 May 2017]

E Ink Holdings (EIH) has increasingly focused business operation on e-paper displays and is phasing out production of small- to medium-size TFT-LCD modules, with the revenue proportion for the product line to gradually decrease from below 3% in the first quarter of 2017 to zero in the second half of the year, the company said at a May 25 investor conference.

However, EIH will maintain licensing of AFFS (advanced fringe field switching) - a patented TFT-LCD technology developed by South Korea-based Hydis Technologies which EIH acquired in 2008 - to TFT-LCD panel makers. EIH's royalty charges for licensed use of AFFS are based on a fixed amount, a variable amount in proportion to users' sales revenues or a combination of the two. EIH brought in AFFS royalty revenues of NT$411 million (US$13.5 million) in first-quarter 2017, growing 5.66% on year.

Currently, most of the revenues from the e-paper product line come from e-book readers and smart tags used in retail shelves and travelers' baggage.

E Ink: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m)

Item

1Q17

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

3,218

-7.37%

28.57%

Gross margin

38.72%

1.73pp

9.24pp

Net operating profit (loss)

45

(48)

(495)

Net profit (loss)

157

-82.38%

(272)

Net EPS

0.14

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

