E Ink phasing out LCD module production

E Ink Holdings (EIH) has increasingly focused business operation on e-paper displays and is phasing out production of small- to medium-size TFT-LCD modules, with the revenue proportion for the product line to gradually decrease from below 3% in the first quarter of 2017 to zero in the second half of the year, the company said at a May 25 investor conference.
However, EIH will maintain licensing of AFFS (advanced fringe field switching) - a patented TFT-LCD technology developed by South Korea-based Hydis Technologies which EIH acquired in 2008 - to TFT-LCD panel makers. EIH's royalty charges for licensed use of AFFS are based on a fixed amount, a variable amount in proportion to users' sales revenues or a combination of the two. EIH brought in AFFS royalty revenues of NT$411 million (US$13.5 million) in first-quarter 2017, growing 5.66% on year.
Currently, most of the revenues from the e-paper product line come from e-book readers and smart tags used in retail shelves and travelers' baggage.
E Ink: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m)
Item
1Q17
Q/Q
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
3,218
-7.37%
28.57%
Gross margin
38.72%
1.73pp
9.24pp
Net operating profit (loss)
45
(48)
(495)
Net profit (loss)
157
-82.38%
(272)
Net EPS
0.14
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017