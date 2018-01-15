EIH seeking to settle disputes with ex-Hydis workers

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

E-paper solution provider E Ink Holdings (EIH) has said that Korea's high civil court in Korea has been conducting conciliation proceedings trying to reach a settlement between Hydis Technologies and workers laid off from the subsidiary.

EIH said both parties have shown sincerity in negotiation a compensation and settlement deal.

The EIH move comes in the wake of a new wave of protests from ex-Hydis employees calling for the company to re-hire workers laid off from the Korea company after a plant closure.

EIH in 2008 acquired South Korea-based Hydis, which continued to see losses until the parent company decided to shut down its factory in late March 2015.

EIH reiterated that the decision to shut down Hydis' plant was implemented in accordance with the local laws and regulations of Korea.

Ex-Hydis workers filed a petition with the local labor authority in Gyeonggi province against what they claimed was an illegal lay-off, but the authority dismissed the case in late July 2015, with South Korea's central labor relations commission in late November 2015 also upholding the decision, EIH revealed.

Hydis' labor union continued to appeal to Korea's Administrative Court, which re-confirmed in August 2017 the ruling by the central labor relations commission and rejected the labor union's petition, EIH said.