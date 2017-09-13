Taipei, Thursday, September 14, 2017 07:07 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
25°C
EIH to see revenues up 20-30% on quarter in 3Q17
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 13 September 2017]

E-paper solution provider E Ink Holdings (EIH) has reported revenues of NT$1.638 billion (US$54.53 million) for August, up 12% on month and 2.72% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$10.01 billion, increasing 11.04% from a year earlier.

The company is expected to see its revenues grow 20-30% sequentially in the third quarter of 2017, buoyed by strong demand for its e-paper label products, e-book readers, e-paper notebooks and smart cards, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Meanwhile, the company is expanding the portfolio of its e-paper labels to include 2-, 3-, 10- and 12-inch models as well as low-temperature matrix labels to meet increasing customized demands.

The company also announced recently that it will increase its investment in e-paper startup, Linfiny, a joint venture it set up jointly with Sony Semiconductor Solutions, and raise its stake in the joint venture to 81% from the previous 51%. Linfiny is currently focusing on development of e-paper notebook products.

Realtime news

  • IC packager ASE reportedly enters Amazon supply chain

    Before Going to Press | 10h 35min ago

  • Gudeng obtains FOUP orders from China 12-inch foundries

    Before Going to Press | 11h 17min ago

  • MediaTek to lag in advanced-node chip race

    Before Going to Press | 11h 18min ago

  • Foxconn to build IT ecosystem in Nanjing

    Before Going to Press | 11h 40min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Global tablet shipments reached 33.39 million in 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | 11h 48min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Over 38 million notebooks shipped in 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | 11h 50min ago

  • Acer 1H17 gaming LCD monitor shipments hike 103%

    Before Going to Press | 11h 55min ago

  • Some new China PV silver paste makers score points

    Before Going to Press | 11h 59min ago

  • GigaDevice signs wafer supply contract with SMIC

    Before Going to Press | 12h 4min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link