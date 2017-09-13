EIH to see revenues up 20-30% on quarter in 3Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 13 September 2017]

E-paper solution provider E Ink Holdings (EIH) has reported revenues of NT$1.638 billion (US$54.53 million) for August, up 12% on month and 2.72% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$10.01 billion, increasing 11.04% from a year earlier.

The company is expected to see its revenues grow 20-30% sequentially in the third quarter of 2017, buoyed by strong demand for its e-paper label products, e-book readers, e-paper notebooks and smart cards, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Meanwhile, the company is expanding the portfolio of its e-paper labels to include 2-, 3-, 10- and 12-inch models as well as low-temperature matrix labels to meet increasing customized demands.

The company also announced recently that it will increase its investment in e-paper startup, Linfiny, a joint venture it set up jointly with Sony Semiconductor Solutions, and raise its stake in the joint venture to 81% from the previous 51%. Linfiny is currently focusing on development of e-paper notebook products.