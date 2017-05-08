AUO ships 21.41 million panels in April

TFT-LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has disclosed it shipped 21.41 million panels in April, consisting of 8.66 million large-size (10-inch and above) units for TV, monitor, notebook and other applications, and 12.75 million small- to medium-size units, a decrease of 12.0% for the former and an increase 0.2% for the latter sequentially.
AUO's April consolidated revenues reached NT$27.776 billion (US$917 million), slipping 10.55% sequentially but growing 7.6% on year, and those of NT$116.333 billion for January-April rose 19.99% on year.
AUO: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Mar-17
|
31,052
|
6.6%
|
18.2%
|
88,557
|
24.5%
Feb-17
|
29,136
|
2.7%
|
41.6%
|
57,505
|
28.2%
Jan-17
|
28,369
|
(9%)
|
16.8%
|
28,369
|
16.8%
Dec-16
|
31,162
|
3%
|
21%
|
329,089
|
(8.7%)
Nov-16
|
30,242
|
(0.7%)
|
6.2%
|
297,927
|
(11%)
Oct-16
|
30,442
|
0.7%
|
4.3%
|
267,685
|
(12.6%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017