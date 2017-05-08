AUO ships 21.41 million panels in April

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 8 May 2017]

TFT-LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has disclosed it shipped 21.41 million panels in April, consisting of 8.66 million large-size (10-inch and above) units for TV, monitor, notebook and other applications, and 12.75 million small- to medium-size units, a decrease of 12.0% for the former and an increase 0.2% for the latter sequentially.

AUO's April consolidated revenues reached NT$27.776 billion (US$917 million), slipping 10.55% sequentially but growing 7.6% on year, and those of NT$116.333 billion for January-April rose 19.99% on year.

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 31,052 6.6% 18.2% 88,557 24.5% Feb-17 29,136 2.7% 41.6% 57,505 28.2% Jan-17 28,369 (9%) 16.8% 28,369 16.8% Dec-16 31,162 3% 21% 329,089 (8.7%) Nov-16 30,242 (0.7%) 6.2% 297,927 (11%) Oct-16 30,442 0.7% 4.3% 267,685 (12.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017