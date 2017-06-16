Taipei, Saturday, June 17, 2017 03:35 (GMT+8)
AUO expects peak season in 3Q17, says COO
Rebecca Kuo, Taichung; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 16 June 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) still expects the peak season for its operations to arrive as usual in the third quarter of 2017 judging from orders received so far, according to company president and COO Michael Tsai.

Additionally, demand for notebook and large-size TV panels as well as other high-end panels remains healthy, although inventory levels in the small- and medium-size panel segments remain high, and prices of these products are falling, Tsai said.

While TV shipments in China suffered a slight setback in the first half of 2017, overall revenues were still growing due to the rising popularity of large-size TVs, Tsai said, stressing that AUO will also move to focus on large-size panel production.

Continued development of high-resolution panels, curved, and bezel-less panels will also drive up sales of large-size panels, Tsai added.

Auo chairman Paul Peng (Left) and COO Michael Tsai

Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, June 2017

