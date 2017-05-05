HannStar Display nets NT$0.57 per share for 1Q17

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 5 May 2017]

TFT-LCD panel maker HannStar Display has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, recording consolidated revenues of NT$6.224 billion (US$205 million), decreasing 33.18% on quarter, gross margin of 42.48%, down 4.10 percentage points, net operating profit of NT$1.955 billion, down 44.49%, net profit of NT$1.829 billion, down 44.89%, and net EPS of NT$0.57.

The decrease in consolidated revenue was due to shrinking demand from China-based smartphone vendors and drops in price for smartphone panels.

Of the first-quarter revenues, 6-inch and below panels accounted for 69%, 6.2- to 10.1-inch units for 21% and 11-inch and above units for 10%.

HannStar Display shipped 117.33 million small- to medium-size panels, 270,000 large-size units and 120,000 own-brand LCD monitors in the first quarter.