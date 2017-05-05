Taipei, Saturday, May 6, 2017 09:13 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
HannStar Display nets NT$0.57 per share for 1Q17
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 5 May 2017]

TFT-LCD panel maker HannStar Display has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, recording consolidated revenues of NT$6.224 billion (US$205 million), decreasing 33.18% on quarter, gross margin of 42.48%, down 4.10 percentage points, net operating profit of NT$1.955 billion, down 44.49%, net profit of NT$1.829 billion, down 44.89%, and net EPS of NT$0.57.

The decrease in consolidated revenue was due to shrinking demand from China-based smartphone vendors and drops in price for smartphone panels.

Of the first-quarter revenues, 6-inch and below panels accounted for 69%, 6.2- to 10.1-inch units for 21% and 11-inch and above units for 10%.

HannStar Display shipped 117.33 million small- to medium-size panels, 270,000 large-size units and 120,000 own-brand LCD monitors in the first quarter.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link