AUO revenues up slightly in May

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

Taiwan-based LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) has announced consolidated revenues of NT$28.06 billion (US$932.46 million) for May 2017, up by 1.0% month-over-month and 4.7% year-over-year.

Shipments of large-size (10-inch and above) panels for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications exceeded 9.15 million units in May 2017, up by 5.7% from the previous month. As for small- to medium-size panels, the shipments remained flat month-over-month at 12.75 million units.

The maker saw strong profits in the first quarter of 2017, with net profit reaching NT$9.44 billion. But it expects its second-quarter 2017 large-size panel shipments to shrink 1-5%, with small- to medium-size units remaining unchanged.