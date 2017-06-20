Taiwan has advantage to develop Micro LED, says AUO chairman

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

Taiwan's mature TFT-LCD and LED industries create an advantage in the development of Micro LED technology, if the two industries can cooperate on development, according to chairman Paul Peng for TFT-LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO).

In comparison with other types of display panels, Micro LED panels have advantages of low power consumption, high brightness, quick response and thinness, Peng said. However, it will take some time to commercialize Micro LED technology because there are problems concerning materials, manufacturing processes and equipment, to be solved, Peng noted.

At a symposium on Micro LED held by the Taiwan Electronic Equipment Industry Association, nearly 100 industry experts concluded that there are three technological challenges to R&D of Micro LED technology: massive transfer, electric current control and compatibility with the existing TFT-LCD supply chain.

For compatibility with TFT-LCD supply chain in particular, development of Micro LED technology is intended to use as much existing TFT-LCD equipment as possible, especially TFT machines and CF (color film) ones. It is hoped that 70% of TFT-LCD equipment can be used in production of Micro LED panels sometimes with slight modifications.

As to who will guide development of Micro LED technology, 53% of the experts attending the symposium thought manufacturing process developers and equipment suppliers should lead, 27% thought panel makers, and 15% LED epitaxial wafer and chip makers.